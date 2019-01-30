FIGC investigating alleged racism by referee in Italian non-league match

Anti-discrimination outfit Fare says there has been an "alarming rise" of racist incidents in Italian football

Italy's football federation (FIGC) is investigating claims a referee racially abused a player in a non-league game between Serino and Real Sarno.

The alleged incident involved Serino's Senegalese goalkeeper Gueye Ass Dia and led to his team walking off in protest.

The FIGC said its investigation will consider reports from the referee as well as both clubs.

Anti-discrimination group Fare condemned the alleged abuse as a "shameful incident".

It added: "Our message to Italian football on the alarming rise in racist incidents is simple. Enough is enough."

The incident follows the alleged racist abuse of Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly in a game against Inter Milan.

Inter were ordered to play two home league games behind closed doors and a third match without opening the 'curva' section, which is popular with fans known as 'ultras'.