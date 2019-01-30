Kris Boyd: Kilmarnock lose appeal over striker's red card at Aberdeen

From the section

Media playback is not supported on this device Did Kris Boyd's challenge deserve a red card?

Scottish Premiership: Kilmarnock v Hearts Venue: Rugby Park Date: Friday, 1 February Kick-off: 19:45 GMT Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio Scotland; live text commentary on the BBC Sport website

Kilmarnock have lost their appeal against the red card shown to Kris Boyd in Saturday's 0-0 draw with Aberdeen.

Boyd, 35, was dismissed following his challenge on Aberdeen captain Graeme Shinnie and a Scottish FA fast-track hearing has upheld the decision.

The striker will now be suspended for Friday's Scottish Premiership match against Hearts and next Wednesday's trip to Dundee.

Steve Clarke's side are third in the table, level on points with Rangers.