Lloyd Isgrove: Portsmouth sign Barnsley winger on loan

Lloyd Isgrove (right) has made just two League One appearances as a substitute this season - the last against Portsmouth on 15 December

Portsmouth have signed winger Lloyd Isgrove on loan from League One promotion rivals Barnsley.

The 26-year-old, who won a cap for Wales in 2016, will stay until the end of the season at second-placed Pompey.

Having begun his career at Southampton, he has also had loans at Peterborough and Sheffield Wednesday.

"He has got very good technique, can trouble defenders and is comfortable being used on either wing," Portsmouth boss Kenny Jackett said.

Isgrove is the second player Barnsley have sold to a title rival in League One after George Moncur left for leaders Luton Town earlier this month for an undisclosed fee.

Moncur's first goal for the Hatters came on Tuesday as he got the winner in Luton's top-of-the-table game with Pompey at Kenilworth Road.

