Craig Mackail-Smith: Notts County sign Wycombe striker on loan

Craig Mackail-Smith won seven caps for Scotland

Notts County have signed Wycombe Wanderers striker Craig Mackail-Smith on loan until the end of the season.

The 34-year-old former Scotland international has scored 185 goals in a five-club career, which has included three spells with Peterborough United.

He has made 25 appearances this season and scored three goals, but has only started 13 league games.

"The move is a great opportunity for him to play regular football," said Wycombe boss Gareth Ainsworth.

Mackail-Smith signed a new two-year contract with the Chairboys in April 2018.

