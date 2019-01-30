Anthony Martial: Man Utd close to agreeing new contract with Frenchman

Martial has 10 goals in all competitions this season

Manchester United are close to agreeing a new long-term contract with winger Anthony Martial.

Martial, 23, has been in talks for a few months and reports in France say the deal could be confirmed by Friday.

In June, Martial's agent said his player wanted to leave Old Trafford and it was known former boss Jose Mourinho was happy to sanction his departure.

But United's hierarchy instead opened fresh negotiations and triggered a one-year option on his present deal.

The former Monaco player is currently under contract until 2020.

He has started five times under Mourinho's successor Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, and scored after coming on as a substitute in the FA Cup win at Arsenal on Friday.

Martial missed Tuesday night's home draw with Burnley after picking up "a slight injury" in training but has managed 10 goals in 25 matches in all competitions this season.

He has 46 goals in 161 outings since joining the club for £36m in 2015.