Gillingham: Dundee United winger Billy King joins on loan

Billy King has scored three goals in 18 appearances for Dundee United this season

Gillingham have brought in winger Billy King on loan from Dundee United until the end of the season.

The 24-year-old former Scotland Under-21 international will be eligible to join the squad travelling to Coventry City in League One on Saturday.

King began his career at Hearts before loan spells at Rangers and Inverness Caledonian Thistle.

He joined Dundee United on a permanent deal in July 2017 and has made 18 appearances for the club this season.

