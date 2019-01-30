Lucas Perez: Schalke make bid for West Ham striker

Lucas Perez has started just five games for West Ham since his summer move from Arsenal

West Ham have received an offer from Schalke to sign striker Lucas Perez.

The German club want to take Perez on loan for the rest of the season with an option to buy the 30-year-old Spaniard next summer.

He joined the Hammers from Arsenal for £4m in August and has scored five goals in 14 appearances, nine as a substitute.

Schalke sit 12th in the Bundesliga and face Manchester City in the last 16 of the Champions League.