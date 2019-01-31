Pele: Nottingham Forest sign Monaco midfielder on loan

Pele's full name is Judilson Mamadu Tuncará Gomes,

Nottingham Forest have signed Monaco midfielder Pele on loan until the end of the season.

The 27-year-old was born in Portugal and played at international level from Under-18 to Under-21, but has since won senior caps for Guinea-Bissau.

He started his club career with Portuguese side Belenenses and also spent time in Italy with Genoa and AC Milan but never played for either side.

Pele joined Monaco on a three-year deal in the summer of 2018.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.