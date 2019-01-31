Pele: Nottingham Forest sign Monaco midfielder on loan
-
- From the section Nottm Forest
Nottingham Forest have signed Monaco midfielder Pele on loan until the end of the season.
The 27-year-old was born in Portugal and played at international level from Under-18 to Under-21, but has since won senior caps for Guinea-Bissau.
He started his club career with Portuguese side Belenenses and also spent time in Italy with Genoa and AC Milan but never played for either side.
Pele joined Monaco on a three-year deal in the summer of 2018.
Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.