Pele: Nottingham Forest sign Monaco midfielder on loan

Nottingham Forest have signed Monaco midfielder Pele on loan until the end of the season.

The 27-year-old was born in Portugal and played at international level from Under-18 to Under-21, but has since won senior caps for Guinea-Bissau.

He started his club career with Portuguese side Belenenses and also spent time in Italy with Genoa and AC Milan but never played for either side.

Pele joined Monaco on a three-year deal in the summer of 2018.

