Alan Stubbs: Former Hibs boss 'would be very interested' in return

Alan Stubbs led Hibs to victory over Rangers in the 2016 Scottish Cup final

Alan Stubbs says Hibernian "only have to pick up the phone" if they want to bring him back the to the club.

The Scottish Premiership club parted company with head coach Neil Lennon by mutual consent on Wednesday.

In 2016, Stubbs led Hibs to their first Scottish Cup in 104 years, then left for an ill-fated stint at Rotherham.

"I'd be very interested, definitely. I've got great memories and if it is what they want, I'd like to build some more memories," the 47-year-old said.

Speaking to BBC Scotland, he added: "They only have to pick up the phone and the rest is a formality. I think everyone knows my affection for club, my standing that I have with the fans."

Stubbs had 14 games in charge of Championship outfit Rotherham and, this season, nine as St Mirren manager before being sacked by the Premiership strugglers in September.

The Englishman had two years in the Scottish second tier with Hibs and was succeeded by Lennon, who ended the club's three-year spell in the Championship by winning promotion in 2017.

Lennon's side registered the club's record points tally in their first season back in the top flight last term and secured a Europa League qualifying place.

"I was as shocked as most in terms of the way it did come out," Stubbs said of Lennon's departure. "I'm disappointed for everybody involved because you want what's best for the club.

"I worked with some fantastic people there, who were very supportive to me and did everything they possibly could to help improve the team when I was there.

"I had a brilliant relationship with [chief executive] Leeann Dempster. She let me get on with the job, and when I needed things she was very, very supportive. She's the best chief executive I've worked with."