Transfer window: Can you name January's biggest moves?

Gonzalo Higuain
Chelsea signed Juventus striker Gonzalo Higuain on loan for the rest of the season with an option to buy him for 36m euros (£31.3m)

The January transfer window is almost over.

A few clubs have already broken their transfer records with some big buys - and there could be a few more before the window closes on Thursday.

There have been plenty of spine-tingling transfers in the past... but can you remember them all?

There have been plenty of spine-tingling transfers in the past... but can you remember them all?

You have two minutes to name the top 10 January transfers of all time involving Premier League clubs - both incoming and outgoing.

Can you name the top 10 transfers in the January window?

Score: 0 / 10
02:00
You scored 0/10



RankHintAnswers
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10

