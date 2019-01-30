Niall Mason: Doncaster Rovers defender given suspended prison sentence
Doncaster Rovers defender Niall Mason has been given a suspended prison sentence after admitting a charge of sexual assault.
A judge at Sheffield Crown Court gave the player a six-month jail term, suspended for two years.
The 22-year-old has been placed on the sex offenders' register for seven years after an attack on a woman during a night out last year.
Doncaster Rovers have said they will not comment on the case.