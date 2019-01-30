Aramide Oteh: Walsall sign QPR striker on loan until the end of the season

Aramide Oteh scored his only goal so far this season in QPR's FA Cup third-round win over Leeds

Walsall have signed Queens Park Rangers forward Aramide Oteh on loan until the end of the season.

The 20-year-old has scored once in six appearances for the Championship side this campaign.

Saddlers boss Dean Keates told the club website: "He comes with really good pedigree, having come through the ranks at Tottenham before moving on to QPR."

Oteh could make his debut for the League One club in Saturday's home game against Rochdale.

