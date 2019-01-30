Three Brighton fans banned for life for involvement in 'serious disorder' at West Brom draw

Three Brighton season ticket holders have been handed lifetime bans by the club for their involvement in "serious disorder" at Saturday's 0-0 FA Cup draw with West Brom.

In separate incidents, a female crowd doctor was assaulted, as was a club steward who was also threatened with being stabbed.

A visiting West Brom supporter was also assaulted and Sussex Police are investigating all three incidents.

The fans are aged in their 20s to 50s.

The club are also investigating a number of other incidents and Brighton chief executive Paul Barber said the club were "sick and tired" of issuing warnings over such behaviour.

"Once again we find ourselves dealing with a number of issues we do not want at this club," he said.

"Firstly a small group of so-called supporters initiated a very cowardly attack on unsuspecting West Bromwich Albion supporters as they made their way along Station Approach.

"Another individual assaulted a steward and then threatened to stab him in full view of other fans including several children. Just as shockingly, another chose to assault and abuse a female crowd doctor, while she was tending to him.

"Our warnings may occasionally offend some people who wouldn't dream of behaving in this way, but I can assure you it's nowhere near the offence caused to us when our colleagues or our visitors are assaulted.

"We know it's a tiny minority of people that engage in this kind of serious disorder. We also know that the overwhelming majority of fans come to our games to enjoy a day out at the football with family and friends, and, like us, don't want these people anywhere near our club."

