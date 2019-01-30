Leon Clarke: Wigan Athletic sign Sheffield United striker on loan

Leon Clarke's most recent goal for Sheffield United came in their 3-1 win against Derby on Boxing Day

Wigan Athletic have signed striker Leon Clarke from Championship rivals Sheffield United on loan until the end of the season.

The 33-year-old, who had a loan spell at the Latics in 2015, has scored three times in 26 appearances this campaign.

"Leon is another good player with great experience at this level," Wigan boss Paul Cook told the club website.

"With players like Leon and Danny Fox and the backing of our supporters, we are in a good place for the run-in."

Clarke started his career with Wolves and has also had spells with Sheffield Wednesday, Coventry City and Bury.

After joining from the Shakers in July 2016, Clarke has scored 31 goals for the Blades in 91 appearances.

