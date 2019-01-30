Harry Souttar: Fleetwood Town sign Stoke City defender on loan

Harry Souttar came through Scottish side Dundee United's academy before joining Stoke City in 2016

Fleetwood Town have signed defender Harry Souttar on loan from Championship side Stoke City until the end of the season.

The 20-year-old joined the Potters in 2016 and made his first-team debut for the club in the EFL Cup this season.

"We are really pleased to bring Harry to Fleetwood Town," Fleetwood boss Joey Barton told the club website.

"He will provide extra competition in central defence, and we're confident he can have a positive impact."

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.