Irish Premiership: Crusaders forward Carvill joins Dungannon in loan deal

Michael Carvill is leaving Seaview for a spell at Stangmore Park

Dungannon Swifts have signed Crusaders forward Michael Carvill on loan until the end of the season.

The 30-year-old former Linfield striker has won two league titles since joining the Crues in 2015.

"I am looking for a new challenge and Dungannon are a great club," Carvill told the Swifts website.

"They have great facilities, great set up, new manager, fresh ideas and something to look forward to for me. I can't wait to get involved."

Dungannon have been revitalised under new boss Kris Lindsay and sit 11 points clear of relegation trouble.

"I am delighted to get Michael on loan to the end of the season," said Lindsay.

"When I became aware that a player of his quality and experience was potentially available, I jumped at the chance to sign him.

"He has bags of experience and undoubted ability, he will add massively in the forward areas. I'm excited to get working with him and seeing his quality shine through in a Dungannon shirt."

Meawhile, Swifts midfielder Seanan Clucas has had his red card, from the Boxing Day game against Glenavon, overturned by the IFA Disciplinary Committee.