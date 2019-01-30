Fiorentina 7-1 Roma: Federico Chiesa scores a hat-trick as the Viola reach the Coppa Italia semi-finals

Chiesa's three goals were the first hat-trick of his career

Federico Chiesa scored a hat-trick as Fiorentina humiliated Roma 7-1 to reach the Coppa Italia semi-finals on Wednesday.

The 21-year-old Italy forward hit the post early on and scored twice in the first 18 minutes in Florence.

Aleksandar Kolarov netted for Roma before Luis Muriel made it 3-1 at half-time.

Chiesa completed his hat-trick in the second half, Giovanni Simeone got two and Marco Benassi also found the net.

Substitute Edin Dzeko was sent off for the visitors late on after arguing with the referee.

It was only the sixth time in the club's history that Roma had conceded seven goals. The last time was against Bayern Munich in 2014.

Stefano Pioli's Fiorentina will face holders Juventus or Atalanta, who play later on Wednesday, in a two-legged semi-final.