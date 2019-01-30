Fiorentina 7-1 Roma: Federico Chiesa scores a hat-trick as the Viola reach the Coppa Italia semi-finals
- From the section European Football
Federico Chiesa scored a hat-trick as Fiorentina humiliated Roma 7-1 to reach the Coppa Italia semi-finals on Wednesday.
The 21-year-old Italy forward hit the post early on and scored twice in the first 18 minutes in Florence.
Aleksandar Kolarov netted for Roma before Luis Muriel made it 3-1 at half-time.
Chiesa completed his hat-trick in the second half, Giovanni Simeone got two and Marco Benassi also found the net.
Substitute Edin Dzeko was sent off for the visitors late on after arguing with the referee.
It was only the sixth time in the club's history that Roma had conceded seven goals. The last time was against Bayern Munich in 2014.
Stefano Pioli's Fiorentina will face holders Juventus or Atalanta, who play later on Wednesday, in a two-legged semi-final.
Line-ups
Fiorentina
- 1Lafont
- 4Milenkovic
- 20Pezzella
- 31Franchescoli de SouzaSubstituted forLauriniat 22'minutes
- 3Biraghi
- 24Benassi
- 17Veretout
- 26Fernandes
- 25ChiesaSubstituted forSantos da Silvaat 77'minutes
- 29MurielBooked at 69minsSubstituted forSimeoneat 73'minutes
- 11Mirallas
Substitutes
- 2Laurini
- 5Ceccherini
- 6Norgaard
- 8Santos da Silva
- 9Simeone
- 10Pjaca
- 14Dabo
- 16Hancko
- 23Terracciano
- 33Brancolini
- 34Diks
- 77Théréau
Roma
- 1Olsen
- 24Florenzi
- 44Manolas
- 20Fazio
- 11Kolarov
- 4Cristante
- 42NzonziSubstituted forPellegriniat 45'minutesBooked at 71mins
- 22ZanioloBooked at 11mins
- 27PastoreSubstituted forDzekoat 45'minutesBooked at 72mins
- 92El ShaarawyBooked at 31minsSubstituted forDe Rossiat 77'minutes
- 14Schick
Substitutes
- 2Karsdorp
- 3Pellegrini
- 7Pellegrini
- 9Dzeko
- 15Marcano
- 16De Rossi
- 18Santon
- 19Coric
- 34Kluivert
- 53Riccardi
- 63Cerantola Fuzato
- 77Greco
- Referee:
- Gianluca Manganiello
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home37%
- Away63%
- Shots
- Home15
- Away11
- Shots on Target
- Home9
- Away2
- Corners
- Home1
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home4
- Away13