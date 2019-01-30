Emiliano Sala: Missing Cardiff striker's former club Nantes pay tribute

French Ligue 1
A giant tifo of Emiliano Sala was unveiled before kick off
Nantes players wore shirts bearing Emiliano Sala's name during their first match since their former striker went missing.

Emotional tributes were paid to Argentine Sala, 28, before Wednesday's Ligue 1 clash with Saint Etienne.

Sala and pilot David Ibbotson were on board a light aircraft that disappeared over the Channel Islands on 21 January.

A video featuring Sala's highlights as a Nantes player was played before the game at the Stade de la Beaujoire.

Fans were visibly upset, while Argentina flags and 'Sala' scarves were waved in the stands.

Players from both sides wore shirts bearing a photo of Sala and the message 'On t'aime Emi' - which translates as 'we love you Emi' - during the warm-up, while players also wore green armbands symbolising hope during the match.

Play was stopped in the ninth minute as players and fans honoured a minute's applause, which reduced Nantes manager Vahid Halilhodzic to tears.

Sala had completed a transfer from Nantes to Cardiff City on 19 January, two days before his flight went missing from radar when he was travelling to join his new team-mates.

On Tuesday, tributes were paid at Arsenal's Emirates Stadium, where Cardiff were playing in the game in which Sala should have made his Bluebirds debut.

Nantes tweet displaying Sala shirts in the dressing room
FC Nantes tweeted images from inside the dressing room of Sala shirts
A Cardiff banner reading: &amp;quot;We never saw you play and never saw you score but Emiliano our beautiful bluebird we will love you forever more.&amp;quot;
A banner - created by Cardiff fans - on display at the Stade de la Beaujoire
Nantes captain Valentin Rongier warms up wearing a t-shirt bearing a photo of Sala
A giant tifo of Emiliano Sala
A banner of Emiliano Sala laid on the pitch before kick off
A banner saying &amp;quot;con tigo&amp;quot;, which translates as &amp;quot;with you&amp;quot;
Nantes players in a huddle
Players stop for a minute's applause
Nantes players line up wearing Sala shirts
Line-ups

Nantes

  • 1Dupé
  • 2da SilvaBooked at 45mins
  • 20Girotto
  • 3Santos SilvaBooked at 45mins
  • 14Traoré
  • 28Rongier
  • 21Krhin
  • 19Touré
  • 12Boschilia
  • 7Coulibaly
  • 10Waris

Substitutes

  • 15Kolo Muani
  • 16Olliero
  • 17Evangelista Santana de Oliveira
  • 18Moutoussamy
  • 25Kwateng
  • 26Walongwa
  • 33Louza

Saint-Étienne

  • 16Ruffier
  • 24Perrin
  • 28Subotic
  • 5Kolodziejczak
  • 22Monnet-PaquetBooked at 30mins
  • 6M'VilaBooked at 45mins
  • 7Cabella
  • 11Antunes da Silva
  • 21Hamouma
  • 10Khazri
  • 9Diony

Substitutes

  • 3Polomat
  • 18Nordin
  • 19Salibur
  • 26Debuchy
  • 27Beric
  • 30Moulin
  • 33Rocha Santos
Referee:
Frank Schneider

Match Stats

Home TeamNantesAway TeamSaint-Étienne
Possession
Home50%
Away50%
Shots
Home10
Away7
Shots on Target
Home2
Away3
Corners
Home5
Away3
Fouls
Home7
Away9

Live Text

Substitution

Substitution, Nantes. Enock Kwateng replaces Rene Krhin.

Offside, Nantes. Diego Carlos tries a through ball, but Majeed Waris is caught offside.

Romain Hamouma (St Etienne) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Gabriel Boschilia (Nantes).

Timothée Kolodziejczak (St Etienne) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Gabriel Boschilia (Nantes).

Goal!

Goal! Nantes 0, St Etienne 1. Rémy Cabella (St Etienne) right footed shot from very close range to the bottom left corner.

Attempt blocked. Rémy Cabella (St Etienne) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Wahbi Khazri with a through ball.

Foul by Rémy Cabella (St Etienne).

Gabriel Boschilia (Nantes) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt blocked. Kévin Monnet-Paquet (St Etienne) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Lois Diony.

Attempt missed. Romain Hamouma (St Etienne) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Timothée Kolodziejczak.

Attempt blocked. Rémy Cabella (St Etienne) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Romain Hamouma.

Corner, Nantes. Conceded by Stéphane Ruffier.

Attempt saved. Diego Carlos (Nantes) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Gabriel Boschilia with a cross.

Corner, Nantes. Conceded by Wahbi Khazri.

Attempt missed. Valentin Rongier (Nantes) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Gabriel Boschilia.

Corner, Nantes. Conceded by Lois Diony.

Diego Carlos (Nantes) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Rémy Cabella (St Etienne).

Attempt saved. Kalifa Coulibaly (Nantes) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Abdoulaye Touré with a through ball.

Second Half

Second Half begins Nantes 0, St Etienne 0.

Half Time

First Half ends, Nantes 0, St Etienne 0.

Corner, St Etienne. Conceded by Andrei Girotto.

Dismissal

Yann M'Vila (St Etienne) is shown the red card for violent conduct.

Dismissal

Fabio (Nantes) is shown the red card for violent conduct.

Gabriel Boschilia (Nantes) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Timothée Kolodziejczak (St Etienne).

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Wahbi Khazri (St Etienne) because of an injury.

Booking

Diego Carlos (Nantes) is shown the yellow card.

Foul by Diego Carlos (Nantes).

Wahbi Khazri (St Etienne) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Abdoulaye Touré (Nantes).

Wahbi Khazri (St Etienne) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Attempt blocked. Abdoulaye Touré (Nantes) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Valentin Rongier.

Attempt saved. Gabriel Silva (St Etienne) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Wahbi Khazri.

Attempt missed. Abdoulaye Touré (Nantes) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.

Attempt missed. Abdoulaye Touré (Nantes) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Gabriel Boschilia.

Foul by Wahbi Khazri (St Etienne).

Find out more

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Wednesday 30th January 2019

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1PSG20182066115556
2Lille22134536221443
3Lyon22117436251140
4Saint-Étienne2211653325839
5Strasbourg2298538251335
6Montpellier2198428161235
7Nice229761819-134
8Marseille219483431331
9Reims2271051820-231
10Rennes228683031-130
11Nîmes228593032-229
12Bordeaux217772323028
13Toulouse226882131-1026
14Angers225982327-424
15Nantes2265112629-323
16Dijon2155111933-1420
17Caen2239102031-1118
18Amiens2253141837-1918
19Monaco2236131938-1915
20Guingamp2235141646-3014
View full French Ligue 1 table

