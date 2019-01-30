Gauthier Ganaye: Barnsley chief executive to leave to join OGC Nice

Gauthier Ganaye joined Barnsley in May 2017 after previously working for French club Lens

Barnsley chief executive Gauthier Ganaye is to leave the League One club to take up a position at French side OGC Nice.

Paul Conway will take over from Ganaye, who has been chief executive at the club since the summer of 2017.

Ganaye will join Nice, who are also owned by a consortium led by Conway and Chien Lee, on 1 February.

"I've enjoyed every minute of my time and I believe we've built something everyone can be proud of," Ganaye said.

"It was important for me to make sure this transfer window was completed before leaving, allowing Daniel (Stendel) and his staff to remain at the club with the best possible chance of promotion back to the Championship this season.

"From day one of me moving to Barnsley, everyone in the community welcomed me and my family and we leave after 20 months, feeling part of the community here."