Aberdeen: Stoke City's Scott McKenna bid turned down

Aberdeen have turned down an offer from English Championship side Stoke City for defender Scott McKenna.

The bid for the Scotland centre-back is lower than the £5m figure reported earlier on Wednesday.

Aberdeen rejected a deadline-day offer from another Championship side - Aston Villa - in August and the club expect McKenna to remain at Pittodrie until the end of the campaign.

The 22-year-old is currently out injured with a hamstring problem.

McKenna is contracted to Aberdeen until the summer of 2023.