Atalanta 3-0 Juventus: Holders Juve knocked out in quarter-finals of Coppa Italia

Duvan Zapata celebrates his second goal with Alejandro Gomez

Holders Juventus were dumped out of the Coppa Italia after suffering a 3-0 quarter-final defeat to Atalanta.

The home team scored twice in the first half with goals from Timothy Castagne and Duvan Zapata.

Colombian striker Zapata claimed his second in the 86th minute - his 17th goal in his last 10 games - to set up a semi-final against Fiorentina.

Juve have won the past four Coppa Italia titles under manager Massimiliano Allegri.

They fielded a strong starting line-up with Cristiano Ronaldo starting alongside Paulo Dybala for the 13-time Coppa winners.

For the opening goal, Castagne dispossessed Joao Cancello, who had come on for an injured Giorgio Chiellini, and coolly slotted a shot into the bottom corner.

Just two minutes later, Zapata punished Juve for failing to clear the ball as it pinged around the box, rifling a shot past goalkeeper Wozniak Szczesny.

The Serie A leaders, who are unbeaten in the league, had chances in the second half and came close with a Sami Khedira volley but he was denied by a good save from Besart Berisha.

Zapata then pounced on a poor Mattia De Sciglio back pass for the third goal in the closing stages.

Fiorentina brushed aside Roma 7-1 in their quarter-final as Federico Chiesa scored a hat-trick and AS striker Edin Dzeko was sent off for arguing with the referee.