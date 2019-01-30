Atalanta 3-0 Juventus: Holders Juve knocked out in quarter-finals of Coppa Italia
Holders Juventus were dumped out of the Coppa Italia after suffering a 3-0 quarter-final defeat to Atalanta.
The home team scored twice in the first half with goals from Timothy Castagne and Duvan Zapata.
Colombian striker Zapata claimed his second in the 86th minute - his 17th goal in his last 10 games - to set up a semi-final against Fiorentina.
Juve have won the past four Coppa Italia titles under manager Massimiliano Allegri.
They fielded a strong starting line-up with Cristiano Ronaldo starting alongside Paulo Dybala for the 13-time Coppa winners.
For the opening goal, Castagne dispossessed Joao Cancello, who had come on for an injured Giorgio Chiellini, and coolly slotted a shot into the bottom corner.
Just two minutes later, Zapata punished Juve for failing to clear the ball as it pinged around the box, rifling a shot past goalkeeper Wozniak Szczesny.
The Serie A leaders, who are unbeaten in the league, had chances in the second half and came close with a Sami Khedira volley but he was denied by a good save from Besart Berisha.
Zapata then pounced on a poor Mattia De Sciglio back pass for the third goal in the closing stages.
Fiorentina brushed aside Roma 7-1 in their quarter-final as Federico Chiesa scored a hat-trick and AS striker Edin Dzeko was sent off for arguing with the referee.
Line-ups
Atalanta
- 1Berisha
- 2Toloi
- 19DjimsitiBooked at 43mins
- 6PalominoSubstituted forMasielloat 89'minutes
- 33HateboerBooked at 54mins
- 15de RoonSubstituted forGosensat 90+1'minutes
- 11FreulerBooked at 45mins
- 21Castagne
- 10Gómez
- 72IlicicSubstituted forPasalicat 27'minutes
- 91Zapata
Substitutes
- 5Masiello
- 7Reca
- 8Gosens
- 17Piccoli
- 22Pessina
- 23Mancini
- 31Rossi
- 44Kulusevski
- 53Nassir Al-Tameemi
- 88Pasalic
- 95Gollini
- 99Barrow
Juventus
- 1Szczesny
- 2De Sciglio
- 24Rugani
- 3ChielliniSubstituted forCavaco Canceloat 27'minutes
- 12Lobo Silva
- 6KhediraSubstituted forPjanicat 71'minutesBooked at 79mins
- 30Bentancur
- 14MatuidiBooked at 88mins
- 33Bernardeschi
- 10DybalaSubstituted forDouglas Costaat 61'minutes
- 7Cristiano Ronaldo
Substitutes
- 4Cáceres
- 5Pjanic
- 11Douglas Costa
- 18Kean
- 20Cavaco Cancelo
- 21Pinsoglio
- 22Perin
- 23Can
- 37Spinazzola
- Referee:
- Fabrizio Pasqua
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home45%
- Away55%
- Shots
- Home10
- Away10
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away1
- Corners
- Home3
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home16
- Away9