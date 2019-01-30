Barcelona 6-1 Sevilla (6-3 on aggregate): Barca into Copa del Rey semi-finals

Barcelona have won the Copa del Rey in each of the past four years

Barcelona overturned a two-goal first-leg deficit as they thrashed Sevilla to reach the Copa del Rey semi-finals.

Sevilla, 2-0 winners in the first leg, went behind through Philippe Coutinho's penalty, before Ever Banega had a spot-kick saved by Barca's Jasper Cillessen.

Ivan Rakitic prodded in a second, Coutinho headed in a third and Sergi Roberto gave Barca a 4-2 overall lead.

Guilherme Arana pulled one back for Sevilla, but fine team goals from Luis Suarez and Lionel Messi sealed the win.

It finished 6-1 in the second leg at the Nou Camp, as the holders completed a 6-3 aggregate victory to join Valencia and Real Betis in the final four.

In the final quarter-final, Real Madrid travel to Girona on Thursday, leading 4-2 from the first leg.

How the goals went in

1-0, Coutinho (Barcelona, 13 mins). Messi goes to ground under a challenge from Quincy Promes, the away players claim Messi kicked the ground instead of there being contact, but the referee gives the penalty and Coutinho drilled it past Juan Soriano.

Messi goes to ground under a challenge from Quincy Promes, the away players claim Messi kicked the ground instead of there being contact, but the referee gives the penalty and Coutinho drilled it past Juan Soriano. Missed penalty, Banega (Sevilla, 26 mins). Gerard Pique brings down Roque Mesa, but Cillessen dives to his left to make a fine save from Banega's penalty.

Gerard Pique brings down Roque Mesa, but Cillessen dives to his left to make a fine save from Banega's penalty. 2-0, Rakitic (Barcelona, 31 mins). Five minutes after Sevilla's missed penalty, Arthur plays a through ball and Rakitic manages to get a toe to it to prod it past Soriano.

Five minutes after Sevilla's missed penalty, Arthur plays a through ball and Rakitic manages to get a toe to it to prod it past Soriano. 3-0, Coutinho (Barcelona, 53 mins). Suarez crosses from the right and Coutinho, sprinting towards the near post, gets in front of his marker and heads in.

Suarez crosses from the right and Coutinho, sprinting towards the near post, gets in front of his marker and heads in. 4-0, Sergi Roberto (Barcelona, 54 mins). Messi slides a perfectly-weighted ball into the path of Roberto and he slots it past Soriano.

Messi slides a perfectly-weighted ball into the path of Roberto and he slots it past Soriano. 4-1, Arana (Sevilla, 67 mins). Cillessen's misjudged clearance falls to a Sevilla player and eventually it comes to Arana, who shoots into the net.

Cillessen's misjudged clearance falls to a Sevilla player and eventually it comes to Arana, who shoots into the net. 5-1, Suarez (Barcelona, 89 mins). With Sevilla needing one goal to go ahead on away goals, they push men forward for a corner, but a Barcelona counter-attack sees Suarez tap in from Jordi Alba's cross.

With Sevilla needing one goal to go ahead on away goals, they push men forward for a corner, but a Barcelona counter-attack sees Suarez tap in from Jordi Alba's cross. 6-1, Messi (Barcelona, 93 mins). Messi completes a fine one-touch passing move involving four players to seal the victory.

Elsewhere on Wednesday, Betis beat Espanyol 3-1 after extra time to complete a 4-2 aggregate victory.