Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Rangers, Hibs, Lennon, Strachan, Stubbs, Aberdeen, McKenna, Hamilton

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Celtic will look to complete a loan deal for Borussia Dortmund right-back Jeremy Toljan in what manager Brendan Rodgers does not expect to be a frantic transfer deadline day for the Scottish champions. (Scotsman)

Aberdeen are ready to KO interest in star defender Scott McKenna from Stoke and Middlesbrough. Both Championship clubs have expressed a wish to snap up the Scotland centre-half before the transfer deadline. (Scottish Sun)

Hibs have been forced into a humiliating public climbdown after being forced to exonerate Neil Lennon and Garry Parker of any wrong doing despite booting them out of the club last week. Both men have had their contracts paid up in full. (Daily Record)

Gordon Strachan has not ruled out a return to management but insists he is only in Edinburgh on Thursday to "talk about my youth football ideas with the government and local councils - not interviewing for the Hibs job." (The Times, subscription required)

Steven Gerrard slammed Rangers' dismal second-half display as they beat Cowdenbeath to reach the Scottish Cup fifth round. (Scottish Sun)

Aberdeen are bracing themselves for a late Stoke City move to sign defender Scott McKenna. (Scottish Daily Mail, print edition)

Alan Stubbs would be interested in returning to Hibs as head coach. (Edinburgh Evening News)

Hamilton Accies are on the verge of appointing Brian Rice as their new head coach. (Scottish Sun)

Kenny Miller admits Dundee must beat Hamilton this weekend to make up for their "embarrassing" Scottish Cup exit. (Daily Record)

Managerless Hibs remain determined to land out-of-favour Reading striker Marc McNulty despite having a bid knocked back by the Championship club. (Scottish Sun)

Aberdeen FC's lawyer believes protesters fighting to block the Dons' new stadium have come "nowhere close" to providing legal grounds for planning permission for the £50m facility to be revoked. (Press and Journal)

Hearts manager Craig Levein is preparing to leave first-team players in the stand more often as key figures return from injury. (Edinburgh Evening News)

Calum Butcher is set to return to Dundee United on a permanent deal from current club Mansfield Town. (Courier)

Morton have signed Kilmarnock forward Greg Kiltie on loan until the end of the season. (Scottish Daily Mail, print edition)

OTHER GOSSIP

Glasgow Warriors centre Sam Johnson and Newcastle Falcons flanker Gary Graham look set to be handed their Scotland debuts against Italy on Saturday. (Scottish Daily Mail, print edition)