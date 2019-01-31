Tyrone Mings: Aston Villa set to sign Bournemouth defender on loan

Tyrone Mings' five Premier League appearances this season all came in December

Bournemouth defender Tyrone Mings is on his way to Championship club Aston Villa for a medical and to finalise a deadline-day move.

Mings, 25, was being chased by a number of Championship clubs.

However, the centre-back has chosen Villa and the chance to work with ex-England captain John Terry, who is part of manager Dean Smith's coaching staff.

It is likely to be a loan deal for the former Ipswich man, who joined Bournemouth for £8m in 2015.

Villa will hope Mings can improve their porous defence - only two Championship teams have conceded more than the 46 goals that Smith's side have let in this season.

Mings' arrival is not expected to be the end of Villa's deadline day activity, with Smith also keen to bolster his midfield options.

Tyrone Mings' Premier League debut last just 12 minutes as he damaged knee ligaments against Leicester City in August 2015 - he has played just 16 top-flight matches since

