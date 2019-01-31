Decision day for Leeds target James and Swansea

Daniel James joined the Swansea academy in Hull when he was 16

Swansea City could lose winger Daniel James with the Wales international believed to be keen on a move to Leeds United.

Championship leaders Leeds have targeted the 21-year-old during the January transfer window.

Swansea have been trying to fend off Leeds' interest in him.

However, it is understood James has made it known he would be interested in joining Leeds side if a fee can be agreed between the clubs.

James - signed by Swansea from Hull's academy as a 16-year-old - had initially been valued at around £10m by Swansea.

However, Swansea have already made it clear they are still coping with the "financial realities" of relegation from the Premier League and, while there is no agreement in place, could ultimately accept a package nearing that figure given the player's interest in a move.

James, who made his senior Wales debut in the friendly defeat to Albania in November 2018, has 18 months remaining of his current Swansea contract.

Manager Graham Potter said in December the club would be prepared to open talks over a new deal, although James revealed earlier this month he had not yet been offered fresh terms while the player had been keen to follow up on Leeds' interest with no indication he would sign a new agreement.

Swansea are also expected to see striker Wilfried Bony join Qatari side Al Arabi on loan before Thursday's deadline, while French club Lille are interested in captain Leroy Fer.

West Brom are also keen on winger Jefferson Montero and have enquired about the Ecuador international over a potential loan deal.