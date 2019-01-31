Youri Tielemans: Who is Leicester City target? Will Monaco sell?

Tielemans has scored six goals in 65 games for Monaco

Leicester City are closing in on a loan move for Monaco and Belgium midfielder Youri Tielemans.

The 21-year-old started his career with Belgian side Anderlecht before moving to France in 2017.

Despite his young age, Tielemans has already played 250 club games and scored 41 times after making his league debut for Anderlecht at the age of 16.

His 14 Belgium caps include five appearances at the 2018 World Cup, including a start against England in the 2-0 third-place play-off win in Russia.