Sam Stubbs: Notts County sign Middlesbrough defender on loan

Sam Stubbs came through the youth set-up at Everton and joined Wigan before moving to Boro

League Two bottom club Notts County have signed Middlesbrough central defender Sam Stubbs on loan until the end of the season.

Stubbs, the 20-year-old son of former Bolton, Everton and Celtic defender Alan, joined Boro from Wigan on a two-and-half-year deal in July 2018.

But he is yet to make his first-team debut for the Championship side.

Liverpool-born Stubbs had loan spells at Crewe Alexandra and Fylde FC while with the Latics.

Meanwhile, the Magpies have released Slovakian goalkeeper Branislav Pindroch, 27, early from his contract.

