Confederation Cup holders Raja Casablanca appoint Patrice Carteron

Patrice Carteron's playing career included stints with French clubs Rennes, Lyon and St Etienne as well as English side Sunderland

Morocco's Confederation Cup holders Raja Casablanca have named Frenchman Patrice Carteron as their new coach.

The 48-year-old replaces Spaniard Juan Carols Garrido, whose contract was ended by Raja on Monday.

Carteron has signed until the end of the season with an option to renew after that.

The former Mali and TP Mazembe boss led Egypt's Al Ahly to the 2018 African Champions League final but was sacked after the loss to Tunisia's Esperance.

He takes over a club third in the Moroccan top-flight six points behind leaders and rivals Wydad Casablanca with a game in hand.