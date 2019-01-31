Cameroon's Gaelle Enganamouit makes Spain switch

Gaelle Enganamouit was named as the Women's African Footballer of the Year in 2015

Cameroon forward Gaelle Enganamouit has joined struggling Spanish side Malaga on a one-year deal.

She moves from Norwegian side Avaldsnes IL, who she signed for last year.

The 26-year-old joins a club second from bottom of 16-team Spanish Women's La Liga with just 15 points after 18 matches.

She helped Cameroon finish third at the 2018 Women's African Cup of Nations in Ghana and will be aiming for a place in the squad for June's World Cup.