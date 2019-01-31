Luton Town: Hatters sign Alex Baptiste, Aaron Connolly & Jason Cummings

Alex Baptiste has not made a league appearance since QPR's 3-0 defeat at Swansea in September

Luton have signed experienced defender Alex Baptiste on loan from QPR for the rest of the season.

Baptiste has moved to Kenilworth Road on his 33rd birthday after Rangers decided to let him move on.

The League One leaders have also agreed loan deals with forwards Aaron Connolly and Jason Cummings.

Connolly, 19, has played one game for Brighton this season, while 23-year-old Cummings joins from Nottingham Forest after a loan spell at Peterborough.

Baptiste was signed from Middlesbrough in 2017 and has also played for Blackpool, Preston, Sheffield United and Bolton, but has slipped down the pecking order of centre-backs at Rangers, where his contract expires this summer.

He has made 30 Championship appearances for the west London club, but just four of them have come this season

