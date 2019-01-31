Joe Bunney: Defender returns to Rochdale on loan from Northampton Town

Joe Bunney won promotion with Rochdale before leaving for Northampton

Joe Bunney has returned to Rochdale from Northampton on loan for the rest of the campaign after his season-long stay at Blackpool was cut short.

Defender Bunney, 25, left Dale to join the Cobblers in January 2018 but has made just 12 appearances for Northampton and spent the first half of this season on loan with the Seasiders.

"I don't really feel like I've left - it has only been a year," he said.

"I've not had a lot of football in that year, so it's good to be home."

