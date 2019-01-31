Peter Crouch: Stoke City striker poised for Premier League return with Burnley

Peter Crouch celebrates scoring for Stoke City
Peter Crouch has been at Stoke City since 2011

Stoke City striker Peter Crouch, who turned 38 on Wednesday, is set to return to the Premier League at Burnley as part of a deal which will see Sam Vokes go the other way.

Championship club Stoke will pay a fee for Clarets striker Vokes, 29.

Crouch has made 462 Premier League appearances for six different clubs, scoring 108 goals.

The former England forward was part of the Stoke side relegated from the Premier League last season.

Crouch has also played in the top flight for Tottenham, Aston Villa, Southampton, Liverpool and Portsmouth.

Vokes, who played for Wales at Euro 2016, has been at Burnley since July 2012 and has this season started 10 league games for the Clarets, who are 17th in the Premier League.

Most headers & most sub appearances - Crouch's Premier League record

Crouch was handed his Premier League debut at Aston Villa by Graham Taylor - at the age of 21. He started in a 3-2 defeat against Bolton in March 2002 and his team-mates included Peter Schmeichel, Steve Staunton and Gareth Barry.

Crouch's club-by-club Premier League career
TeamGames playedMinutes playedGoalsAssists
Stats provided by Opta
Stoke City202126904518
Liverpool 8545752212
Tottenham7342311212
Portsmouth383361115
Aston Villa37175565
Southampton271780126

A veteran of 42 England caps, Crouch has scored the most headed goals in the Premier League and made 152 substitute appearances - the most in Premier League history.

Most headed goals in Premier League
PlayerPremier League goalsHeaded goals
Stats provided by Opta
Peter Crouch (Aston Villa, Southampton, Liverpool, Portsmouth, Tottenham, Stoke)10853
Alan Shearer (Blackburn, Newcastle)26046
Dion Dublin (Man Utd, Coventry, Aston Villa)11145

Of the 28 players to score 100 Premier League goals or more, Crouch is the oldest. He brought up his century playing for Stoke against Everton on 1 February 2017 - two days after turning 36.

Crouch 'really pleased' to get to 100-goal milestone

He has also scored for each of the six clubs he has played for in the Premier League.

Only Craig Bellamy - for Coventry, Newcastle, Blackburn, Liverpool, West Ham, Manchester City and Cardiff - has scored for more.

Crouch has scored more Premier League goals (108) than Dennis Bergkamp (87), Fernando Torres (85), and Cristiano Ronaldo (84).

