Peter Crouch: Stoke City striker poised for Premier League return with Burnley

Peter Crouch has been at Stoke City since 2011

Stoke City striker Peter Crouch, who turned 38 on Wednesday, is set to return to the Premier League at Burnley as part of a deal which will see Sam Vokes go the other way.

Championship club Stoke will pay a fee for Clarets striker Vokes, 29.

Crouch has made 462 Premier League appearances for six different clubs, scoring 108 goals.

The former England forward was part of the Stoke side relegated from the Premier League last season.

Crouch has also played in the top flight for Tottenham, Aston Villa, Southampton, Liverpool and Portsmouth.

Vokes, who played for Wales at Euro 2016, has been at Burnley since July 2012 and has this season started 10 league games for the Clarets, who are 17th in the Premier League.

Most headers & most sub appearances - Crouch's Premier League record

Crouch was handed his Premier League debut at Aston Villa by Graham Taylor - at the age of 21. He started in a 3-2 defeat against Bolton in March 2002 and his team-mates included Peter Schmeichel, Steve Staunton and Gareth Barry.

Crouch's club-by-club Premier League career Team Games played Minutes played Goals Assists Stats provided by Opta Stoke City 202 12690 45 18 Liverpool 85 4575 22 12 Tottenham 73 4231 12 12 Portsmouth 38 3361 11 5 Aston Villa 37 1755 6 5 Southampton 27 1780 12 6

A veteran of 42 England caps, Crouch has scored the most headed goals in the Premier League and made 152 substitute appearances - the most in Premier League history.

Most headed goals in Premier League Player Premier League goals Headed goals Stats provided by Opta Peter Crouch (Aston Villa, Southampton, Liverpool, Portsmouth, Tottenham, Stoke) 108 53 Alan Shearer (Blackburn, Newcastle) 260 46 Dion Dublin (Man Utd, Coventry, Aston Villa) 111 45

Of the 28 players to score 100 Premier League goals or more, Crouch is the oldest. He brought up his century playing for Stoke against Everton on 1 February 2017 - two days after turning 36.

Media playback is not supported on this device Crouch 'really pleased' to get to 100-goal milestone

He has also scored for each of the six clubs he has played for in the Premier League.

Only Craig Bellamy - for Coventry, Newcastle, Blackburn, Liverpool, West Ham, Manchester City and Cardiff - has scored for more.

Crouch has scored more Premier League goals (108) than Dennis Bergkamp (87), Fernando Torres (85), and Cristiano Ronaldo (84).