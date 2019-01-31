Phil Heise: Norwich City sign Dynamo Dresden defender on three-and-a-half-year deal

Phil Heise was reportedly a target for Wolves when they were in the Championship last season

Norwich City have signed left-sided defender Phil Heise from German second division side Dynamo Dresden on a three-and-a-half year contract.

The 27-year-old began his career with Fortuna Düsseldorf and also played for Münster, Heidenheim and Stuttgart before joining Dresden in January 2017.

Heise is the second defender to sign for the Canaries in two days following the arrival of Luton's Akin Famewo.

Norwich are second in the Championship, three points behind leaders Leeds.

"The team is doing well," Heise told BBC Radio Norfolk. "I just hope to contribute and help when needed."

He is the eighth German on the books at Cartrow Road, and is reunited with fellow defender Christophe Zimmerman, who played alongside him at Dusseldorf.

Neither club has disclosed whether a fee has been paid by Norwich.

