Charlie Owens: QPR loan midfielder to Wycombe Wanderers on deadline day

QPR's Northern Ireland Under-21 midfielder Charlie Owens made his Rangers debut in August

Wycombe Wanderers have signed Queens Park Rangers midfielder Charlie Owens on loan for the rest of the season.

Owens, 21, joined Rangers from Tottenham Hotspur in 2017 and made his debut as a substitute in the 3-1 League Cup win over Bristol Rovers in August.

The Northern Ireland Under-21 international joins a Wycombe side currently ninth in League One. seven points outside the play-off places.

"We like the look of what we've seen so far," said boss Gareth Ainsworth.

"Charlie's had an excellent upbringing at Tottenham and QPR. He brings another option to our midfield, with a good range of passing and a bit of extra height which could be useful for us."

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.