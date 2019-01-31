Matty Willock: Manchester United midfielder joins Crawley Town on loan

Matty Willock has spent time on loan in the Netherlands with Eredivisie side FC Utrecht

Manchester United midfielder Matty Willock has joined League Two side Crawley Town on loan for the remainder of the season.

The 22-year-old, who is yet to make a senior appearance for United, had a previous season-long loan at St Mirren cut short after 14 games in December.

Last season he had loan spells with St Johnstone and Dutch side FC Utrecht.

"I'm sure he is well prepared to make an impact for us," said Crawley director of football Selim Gaygusuz.

