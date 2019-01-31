Lewis Morgan: Sunderland sign Celtic winger on loan

Lewis Morgan has five Scotland Under-21 caps and two appearances for the senior national side

Sunderland have signed Scotland winger Lewis Morgan on loan from Celtic until the end of the season.

Morgan will renew links with Black Cats boss Jack Ross, who managed the 22-year-old at previous club St Mirren.

Last season, he played a key role in helping St Mirren win promotion to the Scottish Premiership having been loaned back to them after his move to Celtic.

"My game is based around scoring and creating goals," Morgan told the League One club's website.

"I'm joining coaching staff I've worked with before, and once I got the opportunity to speak with them, my decision was made."

Morgan has made 13 appearances for Celtic this season, but his only start came in the 2-0 Europa League defeat at RB Leipzig in October.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.