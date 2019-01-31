Jefferson Montero: Swansea winger set for West Brom move

Jefferson Montero has made 74 international appearances

Swansea City winger Jefferson Montero is in line for a deadline day move to West Bromwich Albion.

The Ecuadorian is wanted by Albion boss Darren Moore and looks set to sign on loan for the rest of the season.

Montero, 29, has not started a game for Swansea this season, but has made 13 substitute appearances and has proved a useful impact player.

He came on in the midweek draw with Birmingham and had a hand in two Swansea goals.

The former Real Betis player has made 84 appearances for Swansea since joining the club back in 2014 and has 18 months remaining on his contract.

He spent last season out on loan, first at Getafe and then in his homeland with Emelec.