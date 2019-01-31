Shane McLoughlin: AFC Wimbledon sign Ipswich Town youngster

Shane McLoughlin played two first team games for Ipswich Town having first joined the club's academy in 2013

AFC Wimbledon have signed versatile Shane McLoughlin from Ipswich Town.

The 21-year-old Republic of Ireland youth international has joined the League One side on a free transfer, although the length of his contract has not been divulged.

The New York-born player, who moved to Ireland aged five, can play at full-back, in midfield and up front.

"He has great energy, a superb attitude, and he fits the age bracket we want," Dons boss Wally Downes said.

