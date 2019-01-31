Donovan Wilson: Exeter City loan forward from Wolverhampton Wanderers

Donovan Wilson scored in Wolves' 2-0 League Cup win at Southampton in August

Exeter City have signed Wolverhampton Wanderers forward Donovan Wilson on loan for the rest of the season.

The 21-year-old, who has been on loan at Spanish third-tier side FC Jumilla, comes in after Tristan Abrahams' loan spell ended with a switch to Yeovil.

Wilson spent the second half of 2017-18 on loan at Port Vale and has made four substitute appearances for Wolves.

"He's been a prolific scorer in under-23s football," said boss Matt Taylor, whose side are seventh in League Two.

"He's a name I've come across time and time again in the last few seasons so we're delighted to have him on board," the Exeter manager added to BBC Sport.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.