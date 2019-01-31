Callum Roberts: Newcastle United winger joins Colchester United on loan

Callum Roberts has played twice for Newcastle's first team and scored three goals for their under-21s in this season's Football League Trophy

Colchester United have signed Newcastle United youngster Callum Roberts on loan until the end of the season.

Roberts, a 21-year-old winger, played for England Under-20s in 2016 and has also had loan spells at Gateshead and Scottish Premiership side Kilmarnock.

He scored on his first Newcastle start earlier this month when he got the second goal in the 4-2 FA Cup third-round replay win at Blackburn Rovers.

He is the third player to move to Colchester during the January window.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.