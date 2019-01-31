Albert Watson: Former Linfield defender makes return to Ballymena United

Watson played for David Jeffrey during their time at Linfield

Defender Albert Watson has returned to Ballymena United for a second spell at the club he previously captained.

The 33-year-old centre-half has signed a short-term deal until the end of the season with the Sky Blues.

Watson won back-to-back league and cup doubles with Linfield before moving to Canadian side FC Edmonton in 2013.

He had been training with Championship leaders Larne after returning to Northern Ireland last autumn, following a season in Iceland with KR Reykjavik.

"Bryan and I are delighted to have signed Albert, bringing him home so to speak," Ballymena manager David Jeffrey told the club's website.

"In the first instance this is a short term contract to the end of the season when both Albert and ourselves will be able to review things.

"This is a set of circumstances where we all felt that it could be mutually beneficial, we have some big games coming up and in this part of the season we want to be as well equipped as possible."