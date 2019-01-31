Steve Clarke: Kilmarnock boss says disciplinary system 'inconsistent' in Scotland

Killie striker Kris Boyd will miss Friday's Premiership match against Hearts and next Wednesday's trip to Dundee

Scottish Premiership: Kilmarnock v Hearts Venue: Rugby Park Date: Friday, 1 February Kick-off: 19:45 GMT Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio Scotland; live text commentary on the BBC Sport website

Kilmarnock boss Steve Clarke claims there is inconsistency in disciplinary decisions in Scottish football.

It follows a failed appeal over Kris Boyd's red card against Aberdeen, which means the striker is now banned for two games, starting with Hearts on Friday.

Clarke was handed a suspended touchline ban for criticising the process earlier in the season.

"I have to be careful what I say; I have a two-game suspended sentence hanging over my head," he said.

"I think this is just another example of inconsistency of decisions on the pitch, inconsistency in the appeals procedure. It is very difficult to work out."

In a statement made following a failed appeal against Gary Dicker's sending-off against Hearts in August, Clarke stated that referee Willie Collum had lacked a "calm and rational" approach and argued his appointment for an Old Firm game had effectively pre-judged their appeal.

He added that he stands by his comments in the summer and insists it is the authorities in charge of discipline who must affect change.

"I'm not sure why the onus has been put on the managers to change things," Clarke said. "We don't get paid to change it, people get paid to do that, they should change it.

"You can try to affect change but unless the people at the top are going to change it nothing will change."

'No need to gamble' with transfers

Killie have the chance to move second in the Premiership behind leaders Celtic on Friday if they beat Hearts, but Clarke is expecting "another difficult game against a difficult team".

Before he hopes to making a final addition to his squad ahead of the transfer window closing.

"I'm working on one," he said. "Not a big name but I think a big talent and one for the future."

Clarke has already brought in former Wigan defender Alex Bruce on a short-term deal and Fleetwood forward Conor McAleny on loan until the end of the season.

Kilmarmock will lose winger Jordan Jones to Rangers in the summer and Clarke added "there might be one or two on the way out on loan", but is happy overall with his squad.

"It is difficult to add to the squad we've got because they have been fantastic for me. Maybe if you are struggling at the other end of the table you tend to gamble on a few more players.

"I don't need to do that which is great and we look forward to the rest of the season."