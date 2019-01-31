Tottenham transfers: Vincent Janssen pursued by Schalke & Real Betis

Janssen was not given a squad number by Tottenham this season

Real Betis and Schalke have expressed interest in signing Tottenham striker Vincent Janssen.

The 24-year-old Netherlands international joined spurs for £17m from AZ Alkmaar in 2016 but has scored just six goals in 39 outings.

He joined Fenerbahce on loan in 2017 but was not given a squad number on his return to Spurs this season.

Janssen's availability had seen Cardiff and Burnley inquire about a potential deal in the January transfer window.