Tottenham transfers: Vincent Janssen pursued by Schalke & Real Betis
Real Betis and Schalke have expressed interest in signing Tottenham striker Vincent Janssen.
The 24-year-old Netherlands international joined spurs for £17m from AZ Alkmaar in 2016 but has scored just six goals in 39 outings.
He joined Fenerbahce on loan in 2017 but was not given a squad number on his return to Spurs this season.
Janssen's availability had seen Cardiff and Burnley inquire about a potential deal in the January transfer window.