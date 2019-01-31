Cammy Bell: St Johnstone sign Partick Thistle keeper on loan

Bell has not played for Partick Thistle since November

St Johnstone have signed Partick Thistle goalkeeper Cammy Bell on loan until the end of the season.

The former Kilmarnock, Rangers and Dundee United keeper has played 16 games for the Championship club this season, but none since November.

Saints striker David McMillan, meanwhile, has been allowed to join Hamilton Academical on loan until the end of the season.

Midfielder Stefan Scougall could also be loaned out before the window shuts.