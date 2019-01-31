Shrewsbury: Stefan Payne re-signs from Bristol Rovers & Derby loan Jonathan Mitchell

Stefan Payne was Shrewsbury Town's top scorer in 2017-18

Shrewsbury Town have re-signed Bristol Rovers striker Stefan Payne and brought in Derby goalkeeper Jonathan Mitchell, both on loan to the end of the season

Payne, 27, previously had 18 months at Shrewsbury before signing for fellow League One side Rovers last summer.

But, after scoring 14 goals in Town's promotion near miss last term, he has only netted twice this season.

Mitchell, 24, has played five games in cup competitions for the Rams, but has yet to make a league appearance.

Payne has exchanged one club in League One relegation trouble for another. with Shrewsbury 19th and just two points above Rovers, in 23rd.

Manager Sam Ricketts told BBC Shropshire: "Jonathan Mitchell's comes in to reinforce the goalkeeping situation, and to make sure we've got really good competition for places.

"Stef obviously did very well here last year. We're delighted to get him back - for his personality, his work ethic, and of course his goals."

Jonathan Mitchell made 15 appearances on loan at Oxford United after signing in August

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.