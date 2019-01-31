Kristian Dennis: Grimsby Town sign loan striker from Notts County until end of season

Kristian Dennis has scored six goals in 29 games in all competitions for Notts County this season

Grimsby Town have signed striker Kristian Dennis from League Two bottom club Notts County on loan for the rest of the season.

The 28-year-old joined Notts for an undisclosed fee in the summer, after scoring 21 goals for relegated Chesterfield last season.

But Dennis has just six from 29 games this term under bosses Kevin Nolan, Harry Kewell and latterly Neal Ardley.

He also played in non-league at Curzon Ashton, Stockport and Macclesfield.

His arrival follows up-for-sale Notts' signing of Craig Mackail-Smith from Wycombe Wanderers 24 hours earlier.

They are six points adrift at the bottom of the table, and eight away from safety - and 16 points behind 15th-placed Grimsby.

