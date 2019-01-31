Piero Mingoia: Morecambe sign winger on loan from Accrington Stanley

Piero Mingoia began his career with Watford but signed for Accrington in 2013 after a previous spell on loan

Morecambe have signed winger Piero Mingoia on loan from Accrington Stanley until the end of the season.

The 27-year-old is in his third spell with Stanley and has made more than 150 appearances for John Coleman's side.

He rejoined Accrington from Cambridge in June, but has made just two starts for them in League One and has moved to a Morecambe side just two points above the League Two relegation zone.

Morecambe boss Jim Bentley said: "Piero is a player who's always impressed us."

