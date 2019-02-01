Nico Yennaris leaves Brentford to join Chinese club Beijing Sinobo Guoan
Brentford have sold Nico Yennaris to Chinese club Beijing Sinobo Guoan.
The 25-year-old began his career at Arsenal and moved to Brentford on loan in January 2014, joining them on a permanent deal the following summer.
Yennaris, who can play at right-back or in midfield, scored 12 goals in 144 league appearances for the Bees.
"We are pleased for him that he can make such a move and wish him all the best for his future career," said Brentford head coach Thomas Frank.
