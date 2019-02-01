Nico Yennaris leaves Brentford to join Chinese club Beijing Sinobo Guoan

Former Arsenal trainee Nico Yennaris spent five years at Brentford

Brentford have sold Nico Yennaris to Chinese club Beijing Sinobo Guoan.

The 25-year-old began his career at Arsenal and moved to Brentford on loan in January 2014, joining them on a permanent deal the following summer.

Yennaris, who can play at right-back or in midfield, scored 12 goals in 144 league appearances for the Bees.

"We are pleased for him that he can make such a move and wish him all the best for his future career," said Brentford head coach Thomas Frank.

