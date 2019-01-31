Anthony Martial: Man Utd forward signs new contract until 2024

Anthony Martial has scored 46 goals in 162 appearances for Manchester United

Forward Anthony Martial has signed a new contract at Manchester United until June 2024, with the option to extend for a further year.

The 23-year-old, who joined United from Monaco in September 2015 for £36m, has scored eight Premier League goals this season, has been in talks for a while.

United's interim boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said: For a young man, he has a good footballing brain, which, when coupled with his exceptional talent, makes for a player with an exciting future ahead of him."

In June, Martial's agent said his player wanted to leave Old Trafford and it was known former boss Jose Mourinho was happy to sanction his departure.

But United's hierarchy instead opened fresh negotiations and Martial said on Thursday: "I would like to thank Ole and his coaching staff for their belief in me and for helping me to take my game to the next level.

"I am loving my time at this club.

"From the day I joined I have been made to feel part of the United family and I have been incredibly humbled and overwhelmed by the warmth and love of our fans, who continue to amaze me with their support."

Martial has started five times under Mourinho's successor Solskjaer, and scored after coming on as a substitute in the FA Cup win at Arsenal on Friday.

He missed Tuesday night's home draw with Burnley after picking up "a slight injury" in training but has managed 10 goals in 25 matches in all competitions this season.