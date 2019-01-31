Wilfried Zaha: FA charge Crystal Palace forward with improper conduct

Wilfried Zaha sarcastically applauded referee Andre Marriner after receiving a red card

Crystal Palace forward Wilfried Zaha has been charged with improper conduct by the Football Association following his side's 1-1 draw at Southampton.

The charge follows Zaha's sarcastic applause of referee Andre Marriner after being dismissed in the 87th minute at St Mary's.

The Ivory Coast international, 26, had opened the scoring for the visitors before James Ward-Prowse equalised.

He has until 18:00 GMT on 5 February, 2019 to respond to the charge.